GHDS makes donation to Bonasika families

Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha Essequibo Praant on Saturday donated much-needed items to two families at Bonasika Island, in the Essequibo River.

The organisation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and the business community, has assisted the families.

A team visited Bonasika Island where they handed over a quantity of food items, clothing, and other items to the two families. One of the families lost their home to fire while the other lost two members of their family after a house collapsed.

Representative of the Hindu organisation, Indrawattie Natram related that after reading about the tragic incidents, the Sabha immediately started to mobilise assistance from the business community.

“The incidents were quite unfortunate… Especially to the two families in Bonasika Island. The family of eight lost their house after a fire destroyed their home; it’s melancholy to know they are without a home. The other incident that happened where a house that collapse and killed two, the mother and her 6-year-old daughter is very painful…persons are still alive and with the help, their lives can be changed,” Natram added.

Meanwhile, the two families expressed gratitude to the team for such a timely intervention.

“I would like to extend a big thank you to this team for your support. After fire blaze up in our home, we lost everything… My children will be very happy to wear the brand-new clothes given to them and my wife will be grateful to cook us a better meal with the foodstuff donated,” Joshua Gill, the father of six stated.

Also present during the distribution was the Child Care Officer from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, Bibi Romeena Zaman.