Ghana’s Afropop musician Stonebwoy to perform in Guyana

Ghanaian Afropop, reggae and dancehall music superstar, Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known by his stage name “Stonebwoy”, is set to perform at the National Park in Guyana on August 1, in a grand Emancipation Day concert.

The initiative is being orangised by the African Cultural & Development Association (ACDA).

The concert will also feature Jamaica’s Morgan Heritage, a Grammy-winning Jamaican reggae band; alongside local performers.

The featured artiste, Stonebwoy has established a name for himself in the music industry and has since secured himself award wins from BET in 2015 in the category of Best International Act and artist of the Year at the 2015 Ghana Music awards.

With these accomplishments, Stonebwoy has used his talent to become a modern-day activist and philanthropist; dedicated to the betterment of his people.

Meanwhile, ACDA spokesperson Aisha Haynes told this publication that Guyanese can expect a unique highlight of local talents at this year’s celebrations.

Pre-emancipation activities will include the African Street theatre on Main Street Avenue as well an Emancipation Spiritual tribute for the 1823 Bicentennial Martyrs on July 31.

Moreover, on August 1, there will be the Chef cook-up competition hosted by Ansa MaCal Trading Limited at the National Park. Additionally, patrons can expect to see live acrobats, poets and other performers such as dangers, folklore skits and best dressed competitions.

