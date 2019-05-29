Ghana President to visit Guyana next month

The Guyana Government is preparing to host President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, next month, and high on the agenda is cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to be in Guyana on June 11 and 12.

This high-level State visit was announced by President David Granger earlier today as he accepted the Letters of Credence from Ghana’s new High Commissioner to Guyana.

“We are confident that this visit will result in practical measures aimed at enhancing relations and cooperation between our two states, particularly in the fields of agriculture, culture, energy, environment, investment, petroleum production, private sector cooperation, tourism and transportation,” President Granger said.

Meanwhile, the newly accredited Ghanaian Ambassador, Professor Abena Busia, in her remarks noted that the two countries, bounded by historical relations, can learn from each other as they positioned themselves in the global energy market.

Currently, there is a large high-level Ghanaian delegation here to engage local stakeholders on areas of mutual interest in the oil and gas sector, among others.

The more than 15-member team, led by Ghana’s Energy Minister and Deputy Minister of Petroleum Dr. Mohammed Amin, met with Director of Energy, Dr Mark Bynoe, on Tuesday.

According to President Granger, it is anticipated that this visit will lay a solid foundation for cooperation between the two States, which is now in its 40th year of bilateral relations.