Ghana-Guyana Local Content Conference set for Aug 10 in Georgetown

The much-anticipated two-day Ghana-Guyana Local Content Conference is scheduled to get underway on Thursday, August 10, at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, Guyana.

This first edition of the special conference, which is to rotate between the two countries, is

organised by the Ghana Chamber of Commerce Guyana, with support from the Ministry

of Natural Resources and the Local Content Secretariat in Guyana and Ghana’s three

key state agencies in the petroleum sector, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), the Ghana National Gas Company and the Petroleum Commission.

The conference will bring together consultants and service providers in the upstream petroleum sector in both countries.

“It is a unique platform for the private sector players in both countries to network , share experiences, explore investment and collaboration opportunities and discuss various ways of deepening local capacity and participation in the oil and gas sectors of the two countries,” says Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah, CEO of GNPC.

Organised in line with the cooperation agreement between the two countries, the

conference is seen as an important practical way of giving meaning to the bilateral

agreement.

Ghana has, since striking first oil in 2010, built remarkable local capacity in the

upstream petroleum industry, with Ghanaian companies now offering services

internationally.

Commenting on the conference during a recent webinar, Bobby Gossai Jr, senior advisor

at the Ministry of Natural Resources, believes the Ghana-Guyana Local Content

Conference will foster collaboration and knowledge exchange.

By focusing on vital themes such as local content and localization, capacity building,

knowledge and skills transfer, this event seeks to unlock new avenues for growth and

development in the petroleum sector.

"We are thrilled to host this groundbreaking conference, which marks a significant

milestone for the Chamber," said Ms. Loveland White, Director, for the Ghana Chamber

of Commerce Guyana. "By providing a platform for industry players to convene, we hope

to facilitate fruitful discussions and collaborations that will benefit both nations."

Keynote speakers and experts in the field will grace the event, sharing valuable insights

and experiences that can shape the future of the energy industry in both countries. The

conference will feature engaging panel discussions, workshops, and networking

opportunities, ensuring that attendees can make the most of their participation.

"We see this conference as a crucial step towards fostering economic growth and

empowering local businesses in both Ghana and Guyana," Egbert Faibille Jnr”, C.E.O of

the Petroleum Commission. "By pooling our knowledge, resources, and expertise, we

can create a thriving ecosystem that drives innovation and progress in the energy

sector."

The Petroleum Commission, which was particularly instrumental in advising on

Guyana's local content law,

The Ghana Guyana Local Content Conference promises to be an invaluable experience

for all participants, offering a platform for learning, collaboration, and building strong

business relationships across borders. Interested individuals and organizations are

encouraged to register and secure their spot in this landmark event.

