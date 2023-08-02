Ghana-Guyana Local Content Conference set for Aug 10 in Georgetown

The much-anticipated two-day Ghana-Guyana Local Content Conference is scheduled to get underway on Thursday, August 10, at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, Guyana.
This first edition of the special conference, which is to rotate between the two countries, is
organised by the Ghana Chamber of Commerce Guyana, with support from the Ministry
of Natural Resources and the Local Content Secretariat in Guyana and Ghana’s three
key state agencies in the petroleum sector, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), the Ghana National Gas Company and the Petroleum Commission.
The conference will bring together consultants and service providers in the upstream petroleum sector in both countries.
“It is a unique platform for the private sector players in both countries to network , share experiences, explore investment and collaboration opportunities and discuss various ways of deepening local capacity and participation in the oil and gas sectors of the two countries,” says Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah, CEO of GNPC.
Organised in line with the cooperation agreement between the two countries, the
conference is seen as an important practical way of giving meaning to the bilateral
agreement.
Ghana has, since striking first oil in 2010, built remarkable local capacity in the
upstream petroleum industry, with Ghanaian companies now offering services
internationally.
Commenting on the conference during a recent webinar, Bobby Gossai Jr, senior advisor
at the Ministry of Natural Resources, believes the Ghana-Guyana Local Content
Conference will foster collaboration and knowledge exchange.
By focusing on vital themes such as local content and localization, capacity building,
knowledge and skills transfer, this event seeks to unlock new avenues for growth and
development in the petroleum sector.
"We are thrilled to host this groundbreaking conference, which marks a significant
milestone for the Chamber," said Ms. Loveland White, Director, for the Ghana Chamber
of Commerce Guyana. "By providing a platform for industry players to convene, we hope
to facilitate fruitful discussions and collaborations that will benefit both nations."
Keynote speakers and experts in the field will grace the event, sharing valuable insights
and experiences that can shape the future of the energy industry in both countries. The
conference will feature engaging panel discussions, workshops, and networking
opportunities, ensuring that attendees can make the most of their participation.
"We see this conference as a crucial step towards fostering economic growth and
empowering local businesses in both Ghana and Guyana," Egbert Faibille Jnr”, C.E.O of
the Petroleum Commission. "By pooling our knowledge, resources, and expertise, we
can create a thriving ecosystem that drives innovation and progress in the energy
sector."
The Petroleum Commission, which was particularly instrumental in advising on
Guyana's local content law,
The Ghana Guyana Local Content Conference promises to be an invaluable experience
for all participants, offering a platform for learning, collaboration, and building strong
business relationships across borders. Interested individuals and organizations are
encouraged to register and secure their spot in this landmark event.