Ghana Chamber of Commerce to be launched as high-level delegation visits Guyana

Minister for Trade and Industry of the Republic of Ghana Kobina Hammond will lead a government-private sector delegation from May 19 to 24 to further explore possibilities for trade and investment between Ghana and Guyana.

Other Government Ministers on the delegation will be Bryan Acheampong, Minister of Food and Agriculture and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education.

The delegation will also include the Deputy Ministers of Trade and Industry and of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and a number of private sector representatives.

The Ghana Chamber of Commerce will be launched on Monday, May 22.

The delegation will meet with Ministers of the Government of Guyana and the private sector over the period May 22 and 23 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

