GGMC Officer arrested for bribery during sting operation

Sherwin Crandon, a 44-year-old officer attached to the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) was yesterday arrested for bribery during a sting operation.

INews was informed that a gold miner had visited the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters where he revealed that in 2019, he was charged for illegal mining at Blackwater, Mahdia in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

The gold miner revealed that the GGMC officer informed him that he was willing to dismiss the case if he is paid $300,000.

The gold miner told investigators that the GGMC officer agreed to meet with him at around 16:00hrs on May 19 at a popular bar located at Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown to collect the “bribe money”.

With this information, police executed a sting operation during which the GGMC officer was arrested and he was found to have $300,000 in his possession.

The officer reportedly admitted that he was prosecuting an active matter against the gold miner and admitted that he indeed collected money from the man. However, the officer reportedly claimed that he was borrowing the money.

The officer was placed in police custody as investigations continue.