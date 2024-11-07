GGDMA urges gold miners to ramp up production to reach target of 500,000 ounces

See full statement from the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA):

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) is calling on gold miners to ramp up production and redouble their efforts to reach the 2024 annual production target of 500,000 Ounces. Gold mining remains a major source of foreign exchange earnings for the Guyana economy and all efforts must be made to ramp up expansion and production. Recent calls by a partisan group for the “shutting down of mining activities at Marudi Mountain” is preposterous and nonsensical, such an decision would hurt many more Guyanese that it would help, most of whom are Amerindians presently earning a living from mining in that area. In Guyana, mining provides a livelihood for more than 50,000 persons. It is still largely locally owned and operated, and remains one of the single largest tools for many to find an independent livelihood.

The GGDMA recognises that there are inherent dangers of working in the mining sector and will continue to work with the government and security forces to address improvements to security and safety. The issue of border security is not native to Guyana only, but it is a problem that affects even the much more developed countries of North America and Europe.

2024 has been a relatively tough year, with challenges related to the prolonged drought and labour shortages. The Association however, expects that the industry can still deliver on the targets set. The GGDMA is also reminding miners that gold must be sold only to the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) or an authorized buyer. An authorized buyer may be Dealer licensed by the Guyana Gold Board or persons/entities who are Licensed Traders in gold as authorized by the GGMC. This includes the recently established offices in Lethem, which is temporarily located at the Guyana Geology and Mines’ (GGMC) compound in Lethem.

In addition, the GGDMA is reminding miners that they should ensure that proper documentation and a periodic statement of their transactions are received from the Licensed Gold Dealer. These statements should be with the gold dealer’s records presented to GGB. This verification is important since it will ensure that gold is properly accounted for and that miners’ taxes are being correctly paid to the Government.

The GGDMA continues to support the Government as it addresses issues within the sector.

--- ---