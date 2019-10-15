GGDMA slams police over crime situation

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association has issued a press release, strongly criticising the Guyana Police Force (GPF) over the crime situation in Guyana.

The Association’s comments come in light of the killing of miner Deon Stoll who went to conduct business at El Dorado Trading yesterday.

See full press statement.

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association calls for justice for the brutal slaying of miner Deon Stoll.

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association [GGDMA] is deeply saddened over the cold-blooded killing of its member and miner Deon Stoll yesterday Monday October 15, 2019 as he was about to conduct business at the establishment of El Dorado Trading.

The Association expresses its profound condolences to the family of the late Mr. Stroll whose life was snatched away from him by these animals as he sought to conduct business in a transparent manner like any other decent citizen.

The GGDMA calls on the Guyana Police Force to focus its attention on addressing real crime and the removing of criminal elements from our society. The Association also calls on the Minister of Public Security the Hon. Khemraj Ramjattan to address this upsurge in crime across our country. How many more must be robbed, or be slaughtered before it is accepted that we have a crime issue in Guyana which must be addressed?

The time for seriousness is now, the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force must weed out the rogue elements from among their ranks since all they do is tarnish the image of the force and the law-abiding officers.

Miners, Businesspersons and Businesses must feel secure to conduct businesses in and around the city and the country as a whole. That is the duty of the Guyana Police Force to protect and serve. The GGDMA asks the following questions;

Where are the police patrols? What has happened to the hundreds of vehicles and motorcycles the Government of Guyana has given to the Guyana Police Force? Are these vehicles being used for its intended purposes? What are the Guyana Police Force’s plans to address this upsurge in crime?

The GGDMA refuses to sit ideally by and allow its miners to be slaughtered by these rouge elements. We urge all our miners to take full security precaution and call on the Joint Forces to take the necessary actions so that our streets, neighborhoods, interior and towns can be safe to live and conduct business.