GFS receives 23 fire reports today

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

The Guyana Fire Service received a total of 23 fire reports today. Twenty-one (21) of those reports were grass or garbage fires.

One of those fires has been in progress since 12:32 p.m. today and spread to a nearby lumber yard, resulting in millions in losses for its owner.

The Fire Service commits all its resources to ensuring every fire is extinguished and all related threats are eliminated.

On Friday, firefighters spent more than 10 hours containing, monitoring, and extinguishing a wildfire that was deliberately set in Rome, East Bank Demerara.

Careless citizens continue to ignore warnings about the seriousness of these acts and are putting lives, homes, businesses, and the environment at risk.

Grass fires can be very serious. They spread quickly and can cause damage to property, harm to wildlife, and pose a significant risk to human safety.

Factors like dry conditions, wind, and the availability of fuel (dry grass) can make these fires particularly dangerous.

It is important to take precautions to prevent grass fires and respond promptly if one occurs.

Equip homes and businesses with fire and smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, and sprinkler systems.

Be vigilant, keep an eye out for grass or garbage fires in your area, and report them to the fire department immediately via 912.

