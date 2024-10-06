GFS kicks off Fire Prevention Month 2024 with religious service

The Guyana Fire Service today commenced its 50th Fire Prevention Anniversary, being held under the theme “Fire Safety and Green, One Guyana Dream,” with a religious service.

The event opened with inspirational music by the Guyana Police Force Band, followed by the draping of the Guyana Fire Service flag and the Marching On of the Colour Party.

The Firefighters’ Prayer was recited by Leading Fireman Dayne Paul, followed by praise and worship led by the Guyana Police Force Band. Prayers from various faiths—Hindu, Muslim, Christian, and Indigenous—were offered by Firewoman Budhram, Fireman Giles, Leading Fireman Dillon, and Firewoman Edwin, respectively. Short sermons were then delivered by Pandit Omkaar Sharma from the Guyana Pandit Council and Dr. Wilbert Lee from the First Assembly of God Church.

The religious service also featured special performances, including songs by local artist Carlvin Burnette and Leading Fireman Edwards. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Divisional Officer Haimchandra Persaud, followed by the Marching Off of the Colour Party.

Among those in attendance were Minister of Home Affairs Hon. Robeson Benn, His Worship the Mayor Alfred Mentore, Chief of Defence Staff Representative Commander Harmon, Assistant Commissioner of Operations Errol Watts, Deputy Director of Prisons Kevin Pilgrim, along with other special invitees, members of the media, and personnel from the Guyana Fire Service.

Chief Fire Officer, Gregory Wickham, extended gratitude to all who made a special effort to attend the service.

This year’s Fire Prevention Month will feature a variety of events across all ten administrative regions of Guyana, including community outreaches, fire safety exhibitions, and visits to children’s and senior citizens’ homes. Additionally, there will be school visits, fire safety talks, a school fair and exhibition, a curry-que, as well as futsal and cricket competitions, among many other activities hosted at fire stations and within communities.

The Guyana Fire Service urges all citizens to prioritize fire safety and prevention to help reduce the risk of loss of life and property. “We emphasize the importance of equipping homes and businesses with fire suppression tools or systems, staying vigilant during the dry season, and promptly reporting all fires to the Guyana Fire Service.