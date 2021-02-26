GFF honours Bobby Fernandes with tribute

Just a week after his passing, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on Thursday paid tribute to the life and achievements of former Golden Jaguar international and Georgetown Football Club President Robert “Bobby” Fernandes.

“Bobby and his powerful left foot are legendary in the history of Guyanese football,” GFF President Wayne Forde said. “His exemplary service to the game as a player and, later, as an administrator set a fine example for others to follow, both on and off the pitch.”

Born in 1947 as the youngest of 14 boys, Fernandes fulfilled his boyhood dream to represent Guyana in 1967 when national team coach August Wootar picked him to play against Suriname.

The midfielder-turned-striker made his debut for GFC as a schoolboy in 1965.

“Bobby was a larger-than-life character who will be greatly missed by the Caribbean football community, but his memory and considerable achievements will live on to inspire us. The entire GFF family would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones, friends and family at this time,” said Forde.

Fernandes’s international career lasted until 1973. At the age of 29, he married and relocated to the interior, which effectively brought his journey as a player to a close. Later, Fernandes served the development of club football with distinction as GFC President.