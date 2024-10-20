Georgetown to be transformed into world class family & pedestrian-friendly city – Pres Ali

…as 138-room, over US$20M Aiden Hotel opens doors in heart of the city

Georgetown is on the cusp of a transformation that will turn it into a world-class, family and pedestrian friendly city that will help Guyana to attract millions of visitors every year. These were the words of President Dr Irfaan Ali, speaking during Saturday’s commissioning of the 138 room, over US$20 million Aiden Hotel by Best Western.

The hotel, which is located at the corners of Oronoque and Robb Streets, Bourda, is nestled in the very heart of the city. It is therefore fitting that President Ali used the occasion to unveil more details on the Government’s planned collaboration with the United Kingdom (UK) based King’s Foundation to develop and transform Georgetown.

“We’re working on building a city that will be connected on a number of pillars. One, culture and heritage. So, we want, when visitors come, they must walk from Kingston all the way around the city and be able to enjoy the culture and heritage of the city. That means we have to rebuild all our heritage facilities,” President Ali said.

“We have to clean up the city. Do back all the drainage. Make the drainage economically viable, by putting in modern drainage facilities in which you can have parking over the drainage. In which you can have cycle lanes over the drainage. In which you can create greenery along the drainage. And peaceful, tranquil, safe walking circuits throughout the city.”

He also revealed that the capital city would be segmented into four sections, in line with international standards for capital cities. One section would be dedicated to culture, one will be green walkway and one will be city parks.

“That is the vision we’re working on, with the King’s Foundation. The city would be segmented into different sectors. One sector will be culture and heritage, one sector would be the green walk way, one sector would be city parks connectivity. How smoothly you can move from park to park, including the work that we’ll do on creating a modern facility at the Botanical Garden and the zoo.”

“Connecting that with the National Park and the boardwalk. The fourth section, industry and commerce. Because that is also an integral part in the city itself. The other sector is waterfront and markets,” President Ali said, acknowledging the efforts of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) to come up with a plan to modernise the markets.

Modernise, safer

The Head of State noted that markets must be modernised, made safer and more customer friendly. Additionally, he highlighted the potential for the waterfront from Kingston in Region Four to the waterfront at Vreed-en-Hoop in Region Three, to attract even more tourists once fully developed. Another important crux in this plan is to reduce the number of vehicles in the city every day, which contribute to massive traffic congestion.

“All of these segments, that we see the city evolving with, will support a city that is people centric, moving more towards a walking city, a riding city, with less vehicle traffic coming into the city. Encouraging greater wellness and family orientation. Family using the city, walking together. The city will be rooted into people, environment, culture, arts, wellness and quality of life. That is the city rejuvenation plan we’re working on.”

“And if you look at the investments the Government is making in the city itself, you would see how those investments are changing the face of the city. I mean the Mayor is here. He would have to do serious damage to his conscience, if he doesn’t admit that investment in this city by the Government is transforming the outlook of the city,” President Ali further said.

Path to completion

The Aiden by Best Western Hotel, spans nine floors of a 74,000-square-foot modern building. The hotel is the 10th Aiden Hotel worldwide and the first for the Caribbean and South America.

During her address, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, lauded the Arimu Investments Incorporated behind the construction of the hotel for taking this bold step. As a matter of fact, it was pointed out that Arimu’s completion of the hotel, marks the first such hotel to be completed since the Government issued its challenge for more hotels to be built.

She also slammed the naysayers for their criticism of the Government’s policy of soliciting hotels during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that today the demand for hotel rooms has skyrocketed. This therefore corroborates the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government’s vision.

According to Director of Arimu Investments Inc., Lorenzo Alphonso, the hotel’s completion came after fighting several battles.

“I stand proud tonight to say that we have already attained the franchise of another global hotel brand. This particular project is presently in its conceptualisation phase,” Alphonso explained to the gathering, adding that they are also working on a business diversification plan.

It was explained that all the suites have been named after the rivers in Guyana, with the largest suite named after the Essequibo River. Mention was also made of the Horizon lounge.

According to Alphonso, 72 locals and a few expatriates, with experience working on top brand hotels such as the Hyatt, are employed in the hotel.

It was further revealed that local resources were used throughout the development of the hotel. Additionally, 56 private trucks provided services to the company. According to him, persons should never doubt the Guyanese skill set, as “the proof is in the pudding”

