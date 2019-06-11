Georgetown Mayor’s vehicle crashes into parked cars, 1 injured

Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine’s vehicle was this afternoon involved in an accident along the Rupert Craig Highway, East Coast Demerara (ECD), which left three other vehicles badly damaged and one person injured.

At the time of the accident, the Mayor was not in the vehicle PPP 8909.

Reports are that the car was making its way to Georgetown when the driver lost control, and crashed into three parked cars in the vicinity of MovieTowne.

A man, who was sitting in one of the parked vehicles, received injuries about his body. He is currently a patient at a city hospital.

The Mayor’s driver also sought medical attention.