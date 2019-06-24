Georgetown Mayor’s driver charged for causing death by dangerous driving

Joel Bond, the driver assigned to the Georgetown Mayor, was today charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Bond, on June 11, 2019, crashed into three parked cars outside of MovieTowne on the Rupert Craig Highway, injuring someone in the process.

That person, 53-year-old Mitford Cambridge, has since succumbed to his injuries.

The driver appeared before the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded not guilty. He was released on $100,000 bail.

Bond is expected to make his next court appearance on July 31.