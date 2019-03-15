Georgetown, Aberdeen sign MoU on business, energy

Scotland’s city of Aberdeen and the Georgetown Mayor and City Council have signed a Memorandum of Understanding where both sides have committed to exploring partnerships in business, energy and other sectors.

The media met with Aberdeen Councillor Barney Crockett at the British High Commissioner Greg Quinn’s residence on Friday.

Crockett, who is the city’s Lord Provost, stated that the logistics regarding partnerships between the two cities are still being fine-tuned.

But he was able to confirm that there will be scope for Aberdeen to assist Guyana in developing its business and academic potential, among other things.

He expressed optimism that there can be more travel between Guyana and Aberdeen, Scotland.

Also on the cards is assistance for revamping the City Constabulary, a suggestion he revealed was made by the City Council.

It was in November of last year that Guyana hosted a trade a trade mission from Aberdeen.

The Scottish city is renowned for being an important hub for European oil and gas activities, from companies headquartered there to actual drilling.