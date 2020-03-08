GECOM’s hypocrisy is revealed – Commissioner

In response to a recent release by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) claiming that it will not flout the Laws of Guyana, PPP/C Commissioner on the Commission, Sase Gunraj described the content as “hypocrisy at best, if not totally dishonest.”

“The actions of key statutory officers of GECOM have already flouted the Laws of Guyana. In particular, Clairmont Mingo, Returning Officer of District Four, breached the provisions of Section 84(1) of the Representation of the People Act, Chapter 1:03 of the Laws of Guyana,” Gunraj stated.

He further highlighted that an even more egregious breach has also been committed by Chief Elections Officer, Kieth Lowenfield.

“In spite of being duly served with an Order of Court which specifically injuncts and prohibits him from in any manner whatsoever, declaring the total number of valid votes of electors for each List of Candidates recorded in the Guyana National and Regional Elections 2020, until and unless the Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, Election District Number Four, in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and/or the Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield complies with and ensures the compliance of the process set out by the provision, letter and spirit of Section 84 of the Representation of the People Act, Cap 1:03., Laws of Guyana.

Lowenfield, he added purported to have publish results on the GECOM website and in newspapers, while the said injunction was still extant.

“Instead of issuing hollow statements, due regard should be paid to strict adherence to the provisions of the law AND due obedience to Orders of Court,” Gunraj stated.