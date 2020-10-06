GECOM’s Deputy CEO at CID for questioning as probe into electoral fraud continues

Deputy Chief Election Officer (DCEO) of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Roxanne Myers was moments ago taken to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters for questioning as police continue to probe allegations of electoral fraud at the March 2 polls.

She showed up at the CID Headquarters in the company of her attorneys Nigel Hughes and Ronald Daniels after reports surfaced that she is wanted by the police for questioning.

Several GECOM officials, including CEO Keith Lowenfield and embattled Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo, have been questioned.

Mingo is currently facing private criminal charges as well as charges brought by the State. Lowenfield is facing private criminal charges and it is expected that at the end of the police investigation, additional charges will be laid.

This is a developing story…