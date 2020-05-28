GECOM yet to decide on extension of recount timeline



The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is yet to make an announcement on an extension of the 25-day timeline for the national recount of the ballots of the March 2 polls.

The process is scheduled to end on Saturday, May 30 – but there are over 900 ballot boxes left to be recounted.

To date, 1,383 of the 2,339 boxes have been processed.

Reports are that the seven-member body will meet today to further deliberate on the extension.

At the end of the recount on Day 22, the Commission had completed a further 93 ballot boxes, taking the total recounted so far to 1,383 with a remaining 956.

So far, the count has been completed for Regions 1, 2 and 5 – with all three districts indicating a win for the PPP/C.