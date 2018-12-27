GECOM will deliver when called upon, PRO assures

Following the successful passage of the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition last Friday which saw the APNU/AFC Government being toppled, General and Regional Elections are now expected to be held within ninety days, and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is now tasked with pulling off these elections on which observers are keeping a close watch.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Warde when contacted by INews today sought to reassure the nation that the electoral body is well prepared to rise to the challenges considering the recent turn of events.

Warde said that the Commission will uphold its constitutional mandate, and will have to immediately put systems in place to run-off the elections once a date of set.

At an emergency press conference after the adjournment of Friday’s sitting of the National Assembly, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo posited that while the outcome was unpredictable, it must be accepted.

“Guyanese must understand that the democratic process is sometimes unpredictable. You may have results that are not planned for… but the outcome has to be accepted… It may be a surprise to some, it may be a shock to others, it may be welcomed by some and others may rejoice over the results but that is how democracy works and we are fully committed to the rule of law,” he posited.

In a shocking turn of events, former APNU/AFC’s Member of Parliament Charrandas Persaud voted with the Opposition in favour of the no-confidence motion which was brought forward by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo sending the Coalition Administration into tailspin.

While Persaud’s former coalition colleagues have complained about being betrayed by the vote, the parliamentary Opposition has thrown its support behind the MP’s right to vote in whichever direction his conscience leads him.

Jagdeo has since called for political engagement between the Government and Opposition to chart a way forward for the coming months and to plan for fresh elections.

President David Granger has already committed to following the provisions outlined in the Constitution, facilitating early elections and engaging in dialogue with the Opposition.

Meanwhile, when asked about the medical condition of the GECOM Chairman, Retired Justice James Patterson, it was asserted that he is still on medical leave and his return is yet to be determined.

The next statutory meeting of the Commission is slated for January 7.