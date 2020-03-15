GECOM will cooperate fully for recounting process – Chair

After much speculation about the recounting process, Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh, has assured that she will facilitate the recounting of the ballots in all 10 electoral districts, which will be supervised by an independent high-level regional team.

That team was put together by Chairperson of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Barbadian PM Mia Mottley, and will be arriving in Guyana later this evening (Saturday, March 14, 2020).

See below for a statement issued by the GECOM Chair today:

As Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) I, on Friday, March 13th, gave an undertaking to Chief Justice Madame Roxanne George Wiltshire, during the contempt hearing, that I would facilitate the recounting of the ballots for Region 4.

In this regard, I requested a meeting of the full Commission, today, Saturday.

My commitment has now been bolstered, by a request made by His Excellency President David Granger, and to which the Leader of the Opposition Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo has approved, to have the Chairperson of CARICOM field an independent high-level team to supervise the recount of the ballots for District One to District Ten.

I welcome this initiative and would assure everyone that GECOM will cooperate fully with the process.