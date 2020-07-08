GECOM to meet tomorrow

The seven-member Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is scheduled to meet tomorrow at 13:30hrs.

This was confirmed by Public Relations Officer of GECOM, Yolanda Ward.

At the meeting, the Commissioners are expected to discuss the judgments made by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in relation to the ongoing electoral process in Guyana.

Among other decisions, the CCJ ruled that the Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield must produce a final elections report as ordered by the Chair Justice Claudette Singh.

The GECOM Chairwoman had instructed Lowenfield to prepare his report based on the certified recount results, which show that the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) won the elections with 233,336 votes.

Instead, Lowenfield had submitted a report invalidating over 115,000 voters based on unsubstantiated allegations made by the APNU/AFC.

The CCJ has since ruled that Lowenfield’s latest report is invalid and that the concerns raised by the APNU/AFC coalition must be addressed in an elections petition.