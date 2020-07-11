GECOM to meet again on Monday

The Guyana Elections Commission is now scheduled to meet again on Monday, July 13, 2020.

The seven-member Commission is expected to now discuss the way forward following the submission of yet another fraudulent report by the Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield.

The CEO today submitted a report with fraudulent figures – a document which has already been rejected by the three Opposition Commissioners – the only ones who showed up for a commission meeting at GECOM’s Headquarters today at 11am.

In his fraudulent report, Lowenfield used fraudulent figures which were declared by embattled returning Officer for Region Four Clairmont Mingo.

This is despite the fact that the GECOM Chair Justice Claudette Singh specifically directed the CEO to use the certified results from the recount exercise.

Lowenfield’s report including the fraudulent declarations for the country’s largest electoral district, Region Four – which inaccurately shows that the PPP/C gained 80,920 votes while the APNU/AFC received 116,941 votes.

The inaccuracy of those numbers was widely proven during the recount exercise, as it was unearthed that Mingo heavily inflated the votes in favour of the APNU/AFC to give them a false victory.

The certified results for Region Four show that the PPP/C won 80,920 votes while the APNU/AFC received 116,941 votes.

Overall, the recount confirms that the PPP/C won the elections with 233,336 votes.