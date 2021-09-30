GECOM to begin advertising to fill top positions from Oct 1

The Guyana Elections Commission at its statutory meeting held on Tuesday last has approved advertising seven senior positions to be filled within the agency.

The positions to be filled are that of the Chief Election Officer, Deputy Chief Election Officer, Assistant Chief Election Officer, Chief Accountant, Legal Officer, Logistics Manager and Civic and Voter Education Manager.

Advertising will commence on Friday, October 1, 2021 for a two-week duration using a combination of media including but not limited to newspapers, radio, television, GECOM’s website and GECOM’s Facebook page.

Interested applicants are advised to fully utilize the GECOM’s website at https://gecom.org.gy/home/vacancies for details pertaining to the respective positions along with the full job descriptions.

Applications must be signed and

include a detailed Curriculum Vitae along with two (2) recent letters of recommendation.

Envelopes should be clearly marked “Vacancy for ………..” and addressed to the Chairman, Guyana Elections Commission, 41 High Street, Kingston, Georgetown.

Signed applications can also be submitted electronically via email to [email protected] . The closing date for the submission of applications is 14th October, 2021.

The Commission is adamant that the hiring process would be transparent and the process could be completed effectively within the shortest time possible so that the work programme of the agency could proceed.