The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has set June 13th as the completion date for the national recount of votes cast in the March 2, polls.

INews understands that the Commission has also decided that following the completion of the national recount, the electoral body will take no more than three additional days to have the final declaration of the results made.

Initially, the recount process was gazetted to last 25 days but there is still a large number of ballot boxes to be counted.