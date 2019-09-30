GECOM removes criteria for registered persons to visit offices during Claims and Objections

Amid much criticism, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has removed the criteria for registered persons to visit registration offices during the Claims and Objections period.

This is according to GECOM Commissioner, Sase Gunraj.

In a social media post, Gunraj announced “I just received a copy of a ‘corrected’ order from the Chief Elections Officer regarding the upcoming Claims and Objections exercise.”

“I am happy to report that the imposition of the requirement for persons already registered to visit registration offices has been removed.”

“AS IT IS, NO REGISTERED PERSON IS REQUIRED TO VISIT ANY REGISTRATION OFFICE TO CONFIRM THEIR REGISTRATION,” Gunraj posted.

In a gazetted document and subsequent press release a few days ago, GECOM had informed that every person whose name appears on the Preliminary List of Electors (PLE) must visit the registration office in their respective area with an identification (ID) card for verification.

It claimed that this step is necessary to be included on the Official List of Electors (OLE). This means that every citizen desirous of voting much participate in this exercise, even though their names may already be on the voters’ list.

Claims and Objections will begin tomorrow, October 1.