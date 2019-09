The Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Justice Claudette Singh has indicted to President David Granger that the entity will be ready for elections by the end of February 2020.

This is according to GECOM Commissioner Sase Gunraj.

President Granger will now have to announce a date for elections and dissolve parliament.

Elections were constitutionally due since March 21, 2019 – following the passage of the no-confidence motion against the government on December 21, 2018.