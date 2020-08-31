GECOM officials charged with fraud

Enrique Livan, the IT officer attached to GECOM who was involved in a flash drive scandal, was this morning charged in relation to conspiracy to commit fraud at the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

It is alleged that between March 4 and 5, Livan, together with others, while being an employee at GECOM, unlawfully altered the figures of the Statements of Poll, to defraud the State of Guyana.

He was granted $150,000 bail and ordered to lodge his passport and to report to CID Headquarters every day.

Livan is expected to make his next court appearance on September 25.

Meanwhile, Sheffern February, another employee of GECOM, was slapped with two charges of conspiracy to commit fraud.

It is alleged that while being a clerk at GECOM for Region Four, February did not use figures from the Statements of Poll which resulted in a false declaration being made for the General and Regional Elections.

She was granted $150,000 bail on each charge, totalling $300,000. She too will reappear in court on September 25.

February was also ordered to surrender her passport and was instructed to report to the CID Headquarters every day.

Already, Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo was slapped with four counts of conspiracy to commit fraud charges. He was granted bail in the sum of $600,000. Mingo will also reappear in court on September 25.