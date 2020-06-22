GECOM must determine “more valid votes cast” using qualitative & quantitative criteria – Justice Brassington Reynolds

Justice Brassington Reynolds has determined that the Court of Appeal has jurisdiction to hear the motion filed by Eslyn David, who is seeking to block the Guyana Elections Commission from declaring the results of the 2020 General and General Elections.

However, he explained that while the Appeal Court has jurisdiction, it cannot grant the injunction as is being sought by the applicant.

Further, Justice Reynolds ordered that GECOM must determine “more valid votes cast” using qualitative and quantitative criteria.

Justice Rishi Persaud had earlier ruled that the Appeal Court has no jurisdiction and as such, struck out the motion.

Yet to deliver their ruling is Justice Dawn Gregory.