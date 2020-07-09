GECOM meeting postponed for Govt Commissioners to “study” CCJ ruling

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has postponed its meeting which was scheduled for 13:30hrs today.

This was confirmed by Public Relations Officer of GECOM, Yolanda Ward.

INews understands that the meeting was postponed after Government-aligned Commissioners requested time to “study” the ruling handed down by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

According to information received, the meeting will be held tomorrow.

Among other things, the CCJ has ruled that Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield should follow the directive from GECOM’s Chair Justice Claudette Singh, i.e. for him to compile a final elections report based on the recount results.