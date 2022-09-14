GECOM extends Claims and Objections exercise by 7 days

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has extended the ongoing Claims and Objections Exercise by seven days, to afford eligible persons further opportunities to participate in the process.

In this regard, persons who are desirous of making a Claim to be included in the Official List of Electors (OLE) have until Wednesday, 21st September, 2022 to do so.

Similarly, persons who intend to object to the inclusion of names in the OLE have until Sunday, 25th September to submit their objection(s).

The Commission is reminding that persons who were never previously registered can make a Claim, provided that he/she is a Guyanese citizen by birth, descent, or naturalization, or is a citizen from a Commonwealth country living in Guyana for one year or more and will be 18 years and older by 31st October, 2022.

In this regard, all eligible persons who intend to make a Claim are required to visit the GECOM Registration Office responsible for their area of residence with the applicable source document(s) such as original Birth Certificate, valid Passport, Adoption Certificate, or Naturalization Certificate / Certificate of Registration to be registered.

Existing registrants are also advised to check the Preliminary List of Electors (PLE) posted at two (2) prominent buildings in their respective Electoral Division / Sub Division, at the Registration Office responsible for their areas of residence, at GECOM’s Head Office, or on GECOM’s website at www.gecom.org.gy to verify the accuracy of their registration information.

In this regard, persons who are required to update their registration records such as changes or corrections to their names and occupation, or to apply for a transfer in relation to their addresses are advised that those transactions would also be facilitated during this exercise.

The relevant source documents such as an original Marriage Certificate, Deed Poll with Birth Certificate, or a new Birth Certificate reflecting the changes must be presented in the case of an application for a change or correction.