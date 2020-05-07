GECOM decides to conduct daily tabulations of SORs

The Guyana Elections Commission has decided to conduct daily tabulations of the Statements of Recount (SORs).

This was communicated to the media by the Commission’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Yolanda Ward.

GECOM’s Chairperson Justice Claudette Singh and the six commissioners had a meeting earlier today where the decision was made.

“Tabulation would be done 17:00hrs-18:30hrs daily,” Ward stated.

The Recount Order had stipulated that the tabulations will be done upon the completion of the count for each district – but political parties wanted the tabulation to be done every day in the interest of transparency.

According to Ward, the Order will not be amended “since at the end of every region, they will also go back through everything…”

This decision will take effect from today.

For Day One, 50 SORs were produced for the 25 ballot boxes which were counted; 25 for the general elections and 25 for the regional elections.