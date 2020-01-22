GECOM Commissioners in Canada to oversee ballot printing

As the Guyana Elections Commissions continues to prepare for the March 2 polls, two Commissioners are currently in Canada to oversee the printing of the ballot papers.

Opposition-nominated Commissioner, Sase Gunraj, and Government-nominated Commissioner, Charles Corbin, travelled to Canada to observe the printing of the ballot papers for the upcoming polls.

This is being done by printing firm, Canadian Bank Note Company Limited, which first supplied GECOM with elections materials at the 2018 Local Government Elections (LGEs).

The two Commissioners will be in Canada until the production of the ballots is completed. They will also be engaging in other elections-related matters with the company.

Only last week, it was revealed that 11 parties have been approved by GECOM to contest the upcoming polls, which is less than six weeks away. A total of 13 parties had initially made submissions to GECOM on the January 10 Nomination Day but the Guyana National Service Party and the National Independent Party did not meet the requirements and as such, were kicked out the race.