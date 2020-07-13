GECOM Commissioner files motion to sack Lowenfield

Opposition GECOM Commissioner, Robeson Benn has filed a motion to have Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield sacked due to his repeated refusal to follow instructions from the Chair Justice Claudette Singh.

The seven-member Commission met this morning to discuss the way forward following the CEO’s submission of a report with fraudulent figures on Saturday.

In light of his latest action to defy instructions, the PPP Commissioners, at today’s meeting, argued that the CEO must be dismissed.

In fact, there have been mounting calls from a wide section of society – including both local and international bodies – for Lowenfield to be removed from the electoral process.

The GECOM Chair is expected to hand down her decision in the matter when the meeting resumes at 14:30hrs.