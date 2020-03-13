GECOM claims more votes than voters in Soesdyke

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Bharrat Jagdeo, produced numbers to prove his point that the Statements of Poll being utlised by Returning Officer for Region Four, Clairmont Mingo, are inflated to favour the governing coalition.

At an emergency press conference earlier today, Jagdeo provided his evidence of inflated SOP from the Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara area.

He explained that in that area Ballot Boxes 4042, 4043, 4044, 4045, provided voting for 1136 electors however, only 800 of those electors actually voted.

He contended that the PPP/C secured 512 votes while APNU-AFC got 278. ANUG -1, Change Guyana – 3, LJP-4, PRP-1 and TCI-1. Those were the numbers recorded on the SOPs provided to the Party on the night of March 02.

“So eight hundred of the one thousand, one hundred and thirty six persons voted in these areas in Soesdyke, Now based on what was just read out that GECOM, ANUG got one, APNU move from 278 to 628, change Guyana three remain the same, LJP four remains the same, PPP 512 remains the same, PRP one and TCI one remain the same. So only the APNU figures were increased in these four boxes.”

Jagdeo noted that in addition to the inflated SOPs there are also serious questions in relation to the integrity of the documents.

The former President noted that this is a clear attempt to rig the elections in plain sight of Guyana and the world at large.

“If this isn’t evidence of tampering nothing is, absolutely nothing is and this just happened before the eyes for the international community and all of the parties’ representatives.”