GECOM Chair’s email was “scant on details” & “created more uncertainty” – Gunraj

Opposition GECOM Commissioner Sase Gunraj believes the ‘recount decisions’ announced today by the Chair Justice Claudette Singh have little details and creates more uncertainty regarding the activity.

In a comment to the media on the issue, Gunraj explained that the nation was expecting a date of commencement for the recount to be announced, but “alas, that was not to be had”.

See full comment from Sase Gunraj:

The nation waited anxiously on the decision of the Chairman.

The least everyone expected to hear was a commencement date for the recount. Alas, that was not to be had.

Instead, there was an email that was scant on details and created more uncertainty than to chart the course forward, perhaps to conclusion.

There were several other issues that required the decision of the Chairman. These include, but are not limited to, the following:

1. the number of hours per day during which the recount will proceed;

2. live-streaming of the recount to ensure maximum transparency;

3. the extent of the recount process.

The decisions on these issues, and several others, remain outstanding.

All of this continues as GECOM seems content to drag this process and by extension, the anguish of the nation, beyond the extent of its patience.