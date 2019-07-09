GECOM Chairman: Granger rejects 5 nominees, shortlists 4

President David Granger has rejected five of the nominees submitted by the Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo for the post of the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Four of the nominees were shortlisted while two are still under consideration, Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon told reporters following round two of the high-level talks at Castellani House.

The names of the individuals rejected, shortlisted and under consideration were not revealed.

With regards to the eight nominees submitted by the President, discussions on these candidates will resume on Thursday.

Meanwhile, it was disclosed that the Opposition Leader has committed to submitting another list of nominees to the President for consideration, if necessary.

Jagdeo first submitted a list of 11 nominees to President David Granger, as required under the Constitution of Guyana.

When the two teams met yesterday to discuss this list, government submitted a list of its own, featuring known PNC affiliates.

Jagdeo’s list includes retired Major General Joe Singh, who served as GECOM Chairman years ago; Environmentalist Annette Arjoon-Martins, retired Justice of Appeal BS Roy, businessman Captain Gerry Gouveia, attorney- at-law Kashir Khan, former Magistrate Krishnadatt Persaud, Conflict resolution specialist Lawrence Latchmansingh; Retired Major General Norman McLean, businessman Ramesh Dookhoo, Retired Puisne Judge William Ramlall and Onesi La Fleur.

On the other hand, President Granger’s list includes retired Justices James Patterson, Claudette La Bennet, Stanley Moore as well as economist, Aubrey Armstrong, attorney Kesaundra Alves and former Solicitor General Kim Kyte.

The President also proposed known PNC-affiliates Stanley Ming and Kads Khan.

The Opposition team – comprising of Anil Nandlall, Gail Teixeira and Juan Edghill – expressed the view that the Head-of-State is acting in bad faith.

This is especially so since it was the President himself who said he wanted a GECOM Chairman who is impartial and above the political fray.