GECOM Chair instructs CEO to present Elections Report by 2PM tomorrow

…says he must use recount figures

Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Justice Claudette Singh has instructed Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield to submit a final elections report tomorrow using the results generated from the national recount exercise.

In the letter dated July 9, Justice Singh told the CEO to submit the report by 2pm tomorrow.

She highlighted that: “Section 18 of the Election Laws Act No 15 of 2000 stipulates that you are subject to the direction and control of the Commission.”