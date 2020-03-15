GECOM Chair, APNU Commissioners continue to stall recount

The high-level delegation from CARICOM has arrived in Guyana last evening and are awaiting on the Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission, Justice Claudette Singh to summon a meeting.

The commission was expected to meet so that a decision can be taken with respect to the procedures for the recounting process.

According to information received, the three PPP Commissioners on the elections body and the team from CARICOM have been waiting for the meeting to be called.

However, Inews understands that the Coalition Commissioners are reportedly refusing to meet since they are holding out the no word was officially communicated to them that there would be a recount and that CARICOM will oversee the process.

The team from CARICOM will be chaired by Francine Baron, former Attorney General and Foreign Minister and comprise Mr. Anthony Boatswain, former Minister of Finance of Grenada and Ms. Cynthia Barrow-Giles, Senior Lecturer in Department of Government of UWI. They will also be accompanied by 2 Electoral officials from Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago. Chairman of CARICOM is also in the country to over see the process.