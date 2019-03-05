GECOM CEO remains on sick leave

Chief Elections Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Keith Lowenfield remains on sick leave and was visibly absent from today’s statutory meeting.

Last Tuesday, Lowenfield was admitted at the Caribbean Heart Institute located at the Georgetown Public Hospital. Doctors believe Lowenfield suffered a heart attack as a result of high blood pressure.

On Wednesday last, GECOM’s Public Relations Officer Yolanda Warde confirmed that the CEO was taken to the hospital. She disclosed that Lowenfield is currently on seven days medical leave.

It is not clear what his current medical condition is or whether he is still hospitalised.

The Chief Elections Officer’s hospitalisation comes at a time when GECOM had been instructed to start preparations for polls sometime this year.