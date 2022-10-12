GECOM awaiting response from APNU+AFC on information requested by Police

At the request of the APNU+AFC, the Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh on 28th September, 2022 forwarded to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the General Register Office (GRO), the information sent by the APNU+AFC in relation to allegations of voters’ impersonation during the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

In this regard, the GPF has since requested that the addresses of the alleged persons to be provided.

Accordingly, the Commission takes this opportunity to inform that its Chairperson, Justice Claudette Singh has since written to the Chief Scrutineer of APNU+AFC, Ms. Carol Smith-Joseph requesting that the APNU+AFC provide the necessary information so that the GPF can commence its investigation into the allegations of voters’ impersonation.

Whereas the Commission is committed to ensure that the concerns raised by the APNU+AFC are adequately addressed in a prioritized manner to ensure a resolution within the shortest time possible, it is of crucial importance to note that, notwithstanding GECOM is the custodian of the National Register of Registrants Database (NRRDB) which contains personal information of all registrants, the Commission cannot release such information to the GPF owing to legal confidentiality issues that might arise.