GECOM appoints Melanie Marshall as Voter Registration Manager

The Guyana Elections Commission at its Statutory meeting held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 has confirmed Ms. Melanie Marshall as the Voter Registration Manager.

Ms. Marshall’s confirmation was premised on the fact that she was the only applicant that met all of the required criteria for the position.

She has been acting in the said capacity for approximately 6 years.

Ms. Marshall has been employed with the Guyana Elections Commission for sixteen (16) years. She holds a Commonwealth Master of Public Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Public Management from the University of Guyana.

The Commission extends best wishes to Ms. Melanie Marshall on her appointment and for a successful tenure.