GECOM appoints Attorney Kurt Da Silva as Legal Officer

The Guyana Elections Commission at its Statutory meeting held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 appointed Attorney-at-Law Mr. Kurt Anthony Da Silva as the Legal Officer.

Mr. Da Silva holds a Master of Laws Degree in Public Law from the University of the West Indies.

Shortly after being called to the Bar in Guyana in 2017, he served the Chief Justice (ag) and other Judges of the High Court as a Judicial Research Assistant. He then moved onto the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in 2019 where he currently serves the President and Judges as the CCJ as a Judicial Counsel.

In this regard, based on his experience in both the Caribbean Court of Justice and Guyana’s High Court of researching legal issues, analyzing submissions in cases from Attorneys-at- Law, writing legal opinions for Judges and his knowledge of the new rules of procedure and the electoral laws, the Commission appointed Mr. Da Silva as the Legal Officer.

The Commission extends best wishes to Mr. Da Silva on his appointment and for a successful tenure.