GECOM aims to complete recount in 25 days; but no start date announced as yet

Following another marathon meeting today (Friday), the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has made a decision to complete the national recount of votes cast at the March 2 General and Regional Elections in 25 days.

Government-nominated Commissioner, Vincent Alexander, said this would be subject to review within the first week based on the pace of work.

The PPP had submitted a proposal for the recount to be done in fourteen (14) days, but the Chair voted to have the recount completed in 25 days instead.

It was also decided that there would be no live streaming of the recount process, inspite of many other stakeholders calling for same.

These decisions are expected to be reflected in the order to be published in the Official Gazette.

GECOM has still not given a start date for the recount. (More details later)