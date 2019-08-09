GDF troops begin EXERCISE GREENHEART

The Guyana Defence Force wishes to advise residents of Upper Berbice River communities that it is currently engaged in EXERCISE GREENHEART in the areas between Mara Settlement and Tacama waterfront.

The aim of this exercise is to practise the Force in Close Country Operations, as such, there is no need for alarm or panic due to the increased presence and passage of uniformed ranks throughout the communities, farms and along the river.

Additionally, during the exercise, the Force will be conducting medical outreach programmes for riverain communities between Mara Settlement and Tacama waterfront from August 10 to August 12.

EXERCISE GREENHEART commenced on Monday, August 5, and will conclude on Friday, August 16, 2019.

The GDF said EXERCISE GREENHEART is like any other annual Force Tactical Exercise, that is intended to assess and test the preparedness of its troops to conduct operations in the jungle, and, at the same time, identify deficiencies which could be corrected to ensure full competency in the environment.