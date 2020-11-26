GDF recruit dies during training exercise

The Guyana Defence Force revealed today that a recruit who was undergoing Basic Recruit training, died this morning at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

In a statement, the GDF said Recruit Orwin Reynolds was deemed fit for military training by the Force Medical Officer having successfully passed the Force’s Medical Examination.

Approximately two weeks into training, he complained of feeling unwell and was treated according to his symptoms by GDF medical personnel. The GDF said all internal protocols for the delivery of medical care were followed prior to his transfer to the GPHC, where he succumbed.

The GDF, in its statement, did not reveal the man’s cause of death.