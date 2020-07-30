GDF ranks trained in horsemanship

Fourteen Ranks of the 3 1 Special Forces Squadron successfully completed four weeks of equitation training conducted by ranks of the Guyana Police Force Mounted Branch. The training culminated on Friday July 24, 2020 with a simple graduation ceremony that showcased skills gained. The soldiers performed mounted drills based on words-of-command and also participated in three events; Musical Chairs, The Flags Race and the Battle of The Mounties.

Officer-in-Charge of the GPF Mounted Branch and Canine Section, Superintendent Rockwell Delph explained that the curriculum included grooming; forage, water and feeding; horse maintenance; basic diseases in horses, their treatment and preventative measures; hoof care, and general horse husbandry. Training for the ranks was conducted from 0500hours to 1700hours daily.

He noted that, as would be with any training being experienced for the first time, the ranks tended to be fearful at first. “However, they quickly adapted and I am happy that they can demonstrate today what they have learnt,” he said, adding that while all the graduates of the programme did well, there were seven ranks who were exceptional. Those identified as having demonstrated competence well above average were Corporal (CPL) Joshua Fraser, Lance Corporal (LCPL) Samuel Layne, Privates (PTEs) Jaleel Browne, Travis Allicock, Osafa McDonald, Colin Seymore, and Akeem David.

Commandant (ag) of the Guyana People’s Militia, Lieutenant Colonel Denzil Carmichael presented Certificates to the graduates. Also witnessing the graduation of the troops was Second-In-Command 31 SF Squadron, Captain Avinash Deonarine.