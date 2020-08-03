GDF ranks now subject to directives of Commander-in-Chief Ali – Chief-of-Staff

Chief-of-Staff (ag) of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Brigadier Godfrey Bess has reminded army officers that they are subject to serve the State and people of Guyana in a professional manner.

In a video message posted to the Army’s Facebook Page, the GDF Head explained that this means that all officers and ranks are now subject to the directives of the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defence, President Dr Irfaan Ali.

“As the GDF has done in the past, it will continue to do now, that is, to serve the State and people of Guyana under its Commander-in-Chief, President Dr Irfaan Ali,” the Army Head stated.

Bess reaffirmed that the GDF remains an apolitical national institution and will continue to uphold its noble tradition of service to Guyanese nation.

“As Chief-of-Staff acting, I pledge the GDF’s loyalty to the Constitution of Guyana and the democratically elected government to be led by our Minister of Defence and Commander-in-Chief President Dr Irfaan Ali,” he stated.

Moreover, he committed the resources of the GDF to the State under the guidance of Dr Ali.

Additionally, the GDF Chief-of-Staff said: “I also recommit the service of officers and ranks to the conduct of the GDF constitutional mandate as we all put our shoulders to the wheel in order to deter aggression, defend our national sovereignty and ensure the development of our country as a safe and secure place.”