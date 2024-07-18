GDF ranks nabbed with 154lbs of marijuana

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Two ranks from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) were arrested by Police at about 03:45hrs this morning (Thursday) after their vehicle was intercepted and searched, and they were found to be in possession of 22 bulky bags containing 154 lbs of Narcotics (Cannabis).

The two GDF ranks were nabbed during a joint intelligence-led Police operation conducted by ranks from Special Branch and Regional Division 4’B’.

The two ranks were in a motor vehicle (DFB 1786) belonging to the Guyana Defence Force. The vehicle was being driven at the time by a 31-year-old GDF Sergeant from Turkeyen. The other occupant of the vehicle was a 42-year-old GDF Staff Sergeant from Linden. Both men are stationed at GDF’s Camp Ayanganna Headquarters.

Police stopped the vehicle along the Coverden Public Road, East Bank Demerara, in the vicinity of the Prairie Hotel, and a search was conducted during which 22 bulky bags were found. The bags contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis.

The two GDF ranks were told of the offence of trafficking in narcotics and cautioned. They were both arrested and escorted to the Regional Police Division 4’B’ Headquarters, where the suspected Cannabis was weighed and amounted to 154 lbs.

The two GDF ranks were placed in custody as investigations continue.

