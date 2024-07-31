GDF ranks find 135lbs of ganja in Berbice River

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Ranks from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard Unit in Berbice (Region 6) found ten parcels of suspected Cannabis weighing 135 lbs, which were handed over to the Police yesterday.

The GDF ranks were conducting Coast Guard patrol duties in the Berbice River when they observed a boat approaching but suddenly changing direction in an attempt to flee. The patrol pursued the boat, which ran aground onto the shore, and three identifiable occupants exited the boat and escaped. The boat was towed to the Coast Guard base, where, on inspection, the ranks observed ten (10) bulky parcels wrapped in black garbage bags and clear transparent plastic marked B20 in blue marker.

The Coast Guard ranks returned to the river location and looked for the suspects, which was futile. They then made contact with the police and told them about their discovery of the narcotics.

The narcotic was taken to Central Police Station, marked and lodged. The suspected narcotic was weighed and amounted to 135 pounds. The boat and engine are presently at the Coast Guard Base.

Investigations are ongoing

