GDF ranks dismissed, charged over rape in Mabaruma

The Board of Inquiry convened to investigate the circumstances which led to an allegation of rape being levelled against Guyana Defence Force ranks in Mabaruma, Region One, has led to disciplinary actions taken against two Officers and four Other Ranks.

The BOI found that the ranks seriously breached operational orders while deployed on border duty and were therefore disciplined accordingly. Four of these ranks have since been dismissed and the disciplinary process is ongoing against the others.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force has charged and placed before the court three of those ex-soldiers in relation to the rape allegation, while the fourth is awaiting due process from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Ranks of the Guyana Defence Force are bound by the Values and Standards of the Force, and, as such, their conduct and professionalism are of paramount importance. The defence and security of the nation and our citizens are tasks which the Force will always aim to execute with the highest moral, ethical and professional standards. [Statement from the Guyana Defence Force]